21 Oct 2026
Farm vets have been warned reforms are likely to affect their practices amid the prospect of “significant change” in businesses’ marketing approach.
The CMA has published its draft veterinary orders as consultation opens.
A major veterinary firm’s move into TV advertising is a symbol of how regulatory reforms are already impacting the sector, a communications chief has claimed.
Digital Practice chairman Huw Aveston said competition was already intensifying in some areas as BCVA Congress delegates were warned the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) measures were likely to affect their practices too.
He told the Telford gathering that the sector had “actually had things quite easy” from a marketing perspective since the COVID pandemic because of an excess in service demand.
But he also highlighted the recent Inspiring Vet Care campaign as an example of the shift, arguing such promotions would not have been seen two or three years ago.
Mr Aveston said: “There is a significant change in the way that the veterinary industry is going to start to compete with itself much more for the clients.”
Later, when asked how marketing campaigns may vary for farm practices, he urged practices to build their brand and reputation, arguing they could no longer be justified solely by the quality of work delivered.
Although the orders imposed by the CMA last month only directly apply to companion animal providers, clinicians in other areas of practice have also been warned they are likely to be impacted by them as well in recent weeks.
A similar message was echoed by RCVS junior vice-president David Barrett, who said: “Whether you expect the CMA to impact on farm animals or not, either directly or indirectly through discussions about the Veterinary Surgeons Act, I think it is going to start to raise questions and your clients are going to start to talk about it.”