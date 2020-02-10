10 Feb 2020
“It is widely known that humans suffer from anxieties, but pets do, too, with 82% of dogs and 89% of cats reported to be scared of something” – Abigail King, Ceva.
Ceva Animal Health will once again be running its Pet Anxiety Month in March.
It will be backed by hard-hitting PR and an advertising campaign, and Ceva has also launched a marketing pack to support the campaign, and promote Pet Anxiety Awareness Month and the steps that can be taken to help pets.
The pack is available on request and will include bunting, wall displays, posters, leaflets and vouchers for gifts for pet owners.
Abigail King, senior product manager for Adaptil and Feliway at Ceva, knows how anxiety can affect a pet, as her three-year-old schnauzer, Teddy, is nervous and struggles in certain situations, such as people coming to visit the house.
She details their story in a short video (below), which covers the issues they have on a day-to-day basis and the calming support Teddy receives from his Adaptil Calm On-the-go Collar, which helps him feel better – particularly during training.
She also demonstrates her passion for her job by helping other people whose pets suffer from anxiety.
Ms King said: “It is widely known that humans suffer from anxieties, but pets do, too, with 82% of dogs and 89% of cats reported to be scared of something.
“It is, therefore, important that we educate pet owners on the signs of stress, and the help and support they can give to their pets.
“Pet Anxiety Month will get people talking, and we want people to know there are products out there to support pets and that help is at hand to get the right advice, which is extremely important.”
During Pet Awareness Month, Ceva is encouraging owners to share their real-life stories of pets that suffer with anxiety on Instagram and Facebook.
For further information, visit the Pet Anxiety Month website or follow the campaign on Instagram and Facebook.
To request the Pet Anxiety Month marketing pack, email Ceva.