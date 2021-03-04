4 Mar 2021
Eight new videos added to BSAVA Manual of Canine and Feline Endoscopy and Endosurgery (second edition).
Eight additional videos have been added to the BSAVA Manual of Canine and Feline Endoscopy and Endosurgery (second edition).
Edited by by Philip Lhermette, David Sobel and Elise Robertson, the manual, said the association, provides a comprehensive and practical guide – including 48 videos – for vets who wish to practise minimally invasive techniques.
Seven videos have been added to chapter 12 (Rigid endoscopy: laparoscopy), which has been expanded to include more detailed step-by-step guidance on laparoscopic spays. The new videos show a laparoscopic ovariectomy in a bitch and a cat, a liver and a pancreatic biopsy in a cat, and cholecystocentesis in a cat.
Chapter 16 (An introduction to laser endosurgery) also has a new video showing nasopharyngeal stenosis in a cat being treated with lateral laser resection and balloon dilation.
Dr Lhermette said: “As a minimally invasive technique, endoscopy is an important diagnostic and surgical tool for clinicians.
“Our new videos provide valuable visual guidance to support the manual, helping our members to develop and revise their skill set using the most current techniques.”
The videos and more on the book can be seen online.