21 Jan 2021
VeggieDent FR3SH Dental Chews gain seal for plaque control from Veterinary Oral Health Council.
Virbac’s VeggieDent FR3SH Dental Chews have been awarded an additional seal for plaque control by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC).
The product already holds a tartar control seal from the VOHC, and Virbac said the dual seal helps reinforce the efficacy of the chews among people in the veterinary dentistry field.
A natural, plant-based alternative to rawhide chews, VeggieDent FR3SH targets the causes of halitosis in dogs. The dual VOHC seal applies across the range.
Dan Johnson, product manager at Virbac, said: “Virbac have long been leaders in the field of oral health.
“Receiving the VOHC seal for plaque control, alongside the existing tarter control seal, reflects Virbac’s ongoing commitment to innovation and product development; these proven results mean that veterinary practices can recommend VeggieDent FR3SH to their clients with increased confidence.”