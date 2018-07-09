Stem cells are characterised by their ability to self-renew and differentiate along multiple lineage pathways. They contribute to generating new tissue, are chemotactic for progenitor cells, supply growth factors, make extracellular matrix, help angiogenesis, and are antiapoptotic, anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic. Stem cells contribute to the regeneration and replacement of injured and diseased tissue via cell differentiation, modulation of signalling pathways – via cytokines – to decrease progression of disease, and aid resident stem cell activation and recruitment18,19.