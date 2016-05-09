Dogs and cats with multiple acquired CPSS are managed medically1,3,6. Complications and mortality rates are highest in animals that undergo shunt ligation; therefore, gradual occlusion or coil embolisation is preferred. Excellent outcomes have been described in 80% to 85% of dogs undergoing gradual shunt occlusion and in more than 87% of dogs undergoing coil embolisation, as long as the dogs are maintained on lifelong antacid (for example, omeprazole) therapy to prevent gastrointestinal ulceration1,6,14.