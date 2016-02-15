Even though the mode of transmission to cats has not been confirmed, it is expected to occur via bites of infectious phlebotomine sandflies (Figure 1) as for other vertebrate species. Blood meal analysis has confirmed the natural vector sandflies can feed on cats and xenodiagnosis – a technique in which laboratory-reared (uninfected) arthropod vector sandflies are fed on a suspected cat or dog and subsequently examined, in an effort to recover the Leishmania parasite – substantiated the sandflies Phlebotomus perniciosus in the Old World and Lutzomyia longipalpis in the New World can be infected with L infantum after feeding on naturally infected cats (Johnson et al, 1993; Maroli et al, 2007).