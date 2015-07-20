Heart disease

Heart disease is common in elderly dogs, with 30% of small breed dogs aged above 10 having significant mitral valve disease. By contrast, larger breed dogs with heart disease tend to have primary myocardial disease rather than valvular disease. In the early stages, myocardial disease can be hard to assess on history and physical examination as there may be only very subtle historical signs that could also be within the normal expectation for ageing, with an absence of physical findings. Both dental disease and the use of NSAIDs (Feenstra et al, 1999) may increase the rate of progression in some cardiac disease patients, but for many patients the clinical dilemma occurs when anaesthesia is required – for example, for dental cleaning.