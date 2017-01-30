Giuffrida1 performed a systematic review of the reporting of AEs in the treatment of cancer in companion animal research papers. A total of 168 articles that contained data for 6,132 animals were included in the study. Some aspects of AE data were poorly reported, including reasons for treatment discontinuation and death, and methods and time frame of ascertainment of AE. Industry funding improved the quality of AE reporting, and a single-arm design was also associated with a higher quality of reporting.