The author tends to use a three-week rule; for example, make a single change in therapy or introduce a dietary component no more than once every three weeks, so if there is a change in clinical signs, it is likely to reflect the most recent change. Clinically, this approach appears to be reasonably robust in that changes in disease activity are slow in addition; any dietary hypersensitivity is type IV (delayed), so if a dietary component to which the patient is sensitive is reintroduced, it may take several weeks for clinical signs to become apparent.