23 Jan 2026
HaemoVet range comprises sponges, powders, dressings and syringes.
An independent veterinary pharmaceutical company has launched a new range of affordable, absorbable haemostats.
Invicta Animal Health has launched its HaemoVet range, comprised of individually sterile packed sponges, dental cubes, powders, flex dressings and flowable syringes of gelatine matrix said to provide rapid and safe haemostasis.
The dental cubes, which are infused with colloidal silver, come in 24 individual blistered packs with a three-year shelf life.
Invicta managing director Rob Watkins said: “Most practice staff are familiar with using absorbable haemostats in routine and emergency surgery. However, statistics show that just 17% utilise them regularly.
“Many staff cited price as a reason, and this coupled with the rising costs of consumables spurred us to bring an affordable option to practices.
“The HaemoVet range provides practices with a much more affordable option for veterinary haemostats, and it is carefully packaged in individual sachets to avoid waste to make it the economic and environmental product of choice.”
More information on the range can be found at invictavet.com/haemovet, by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 01403 791313.