18 May 2020
“We are proud to honour his monumental career, and carry on his legacy of service and knowledge through future AFSCAN Scholarship recipients” – North American Veterinary Community.
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) has renamed its annual Colin F Burrows International African Small Companion Animal Network (AFSCAN) Scholarship in honour of Michael Day.
Emeritus Prof Day, who died on 10 May, helped develop and lead the scientific aspects of the AFSCAN project to raise standards of companion animal veterinary care in sub-Saharan Africa.
Prof Day was a driving force in researching immunisation, transforming global vaccination guidelines and developing the concept of one health.
Founded in 1995, the annual NAVC International Scholarship Program was created to recognise and foster international veterinary leaders – it will now be known as the Michael J Day AFSCAN Scholarship.
NAVC chief executive Gene O’Neill said: “Emeritus Prof Day embodied the tenets of the NAVC’s Colin F Burrows International Scholarship Program every day with his tireless work ethic, constant curiosity and intelligence, concern for the veterinary community and passion to spread education globally.
“We are proud to honour his monumental career, and carry on his legacy of service and knowledge through future AFSCAN Scholarship recipients.”
The AFSCAN project supports the development of companion animal science, association development, mobility and continuing education in Africa.
It was developed by the WSAVA Foundation with the backing of global animal health company Zoetis and a consortium of other supporters.