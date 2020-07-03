3 Jul 2020
Process of winding-up the charity to begin next week after efforts to secure the funding required to safeguard its future prove unsuccessful.
The AHT will be closing down for good after trustees revealed a final effort to save the faculty has failed.
Following months of uncertainty, trustees confirmed the news in a statement released today (3 July).
It reads: “It is with deep regret that today we have announced to our colleagues that the AHT’s board of trustees have concluded that the trust needs to close and next week will formally begin the process to wind-up the AHT.
“The decision to cease operations has been reached after several months of trying to secure funding. Although substantial progress was made, the charity has been unable to secure the significant funds it needs to have a long-term viable future.
“Further announcements will be made in due course. However, at this point no further comment will be made.”