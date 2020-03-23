23 Mar 2020
“Without an urgent input of funds, the charity is likely to close on 31 March 2020,” says trust.
The AHT is likely to close at the end of the month – a victim of “dire financial constraints” and now the effect of COVID-19 on its fund-raising activities.
In a statement, the Newmarket-based charity said: “We are devastated to announce that, following a period of dire financial constraints – and now with the economic implications of COVID-19 having a direct effect on funding – our charity is facing imminent closure.”
The statement continued: “The AHT has been in existence for more than 75 years, and makes a significant difference to the health and welfare of animals.
“Much of the work we do is unique, and without us, this work will cease, putting thousands of animals at risk from disease and injury.”
The statement went on to say: “The trustees and executive committee continue to seek emergency funding, including the potential use of recently announced Government schemes, to save the unparalleled knowledge and expertise the organisation houses, but without an urgent input of significant funds, the charity is likely to close at the end of this month.
“We are working with our 257 members of staff to support them through this difficult time. Further updates will be available in due course.”