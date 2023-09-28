28 Sept 2023
Preliminary data for diagnostics laboratory testing company MI:RNA shows 73% sensitivity and 71% specificity in identifying the cattle disease.
Diagnostics testing company MI:RNA has developed a new AI-empowered testing method for early detection of Johne’s disease.
The new technology is showing preliminary data of 73% sensitivity and 71% specificity in identifying Johne’s disease, and hopes that, with further research, the numbers will increase significantly.
Current testing practices for Johne’s disease, due to the nature of the infection, mean that identification of the disease is difficult, with current sensitivities of around 10% to 40% and little to no ability to diagnose early stages of infection.
Loss of productivity due to Johne’s to the UK agricultural economy is estimated to be in excess of £10 million a year, but true costs are believed to be even higher, as it is estimated it is prevalent in half of all UK cattle farms.
MI:RNA said it was the first diagnostic testing company to use microRNA assay technology. MicroRNAs are newly discovered biomarkers that manage the immune system and immune responses and, therefore, act as regulators for disease progression or resolution.
The laboratory said this makes them excellent biomarkers of disease and can significantly improve identification of Johne’s and other complex conditions, and predict disease outcomes across a variety of conditions and species more accurately as the research develops.
Founder and chief executive of MI:RNA Eve Hanks said: “Increasing market and global pressures on bovine protein production means that animal health has never been more important. This is a key area of research and development for MI:RNA and biomarker science combined with our unique AI-powered modelling, means that we can significantly improve animal health and reduce greenhouse gas output.
“The breakthrough that we’ve already achieved in Johne’s testing is unparalleled, and has provided an opportunity for MI:RNA to pitch our business concept in the US to the The Kansas City Animal Health Summit. Following our presentation, we have now progressed through to the final selection stage for European Innovation Council funding for our work on Johne’s disease.
“In terms of future applications, microRNAs can assist with vital drug discovery, progressing future diagnostic testing and understanding disease pathways more effectively. We’ve already made remarkable progress and we know that with the continued backing of our tech, AI and health experts and with the correct funding, that we can do so much more.”