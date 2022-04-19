Routine blood work (namely haematology, serum biochemistry profile and electrolytes) showed a mild elevation of alanine transaminase. Radiographs showed a metal object, likely a bullet, on the right side of the cervical vertebra C4, near its dorsal lamina. Meloxicam was administrated and Lucy was referred to ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists.MRI could not be performed, as the composition of the embedded bullet could not be identified: a ferromagnetic bullet is a high-powered magnet and, therefore, the powerful magnetic field of the MR system can heat or move them, making MR study unsafe for the patient.