During this process, erythrocytes may become damaged as they squeeze through the narrowed arterioles, and are then removed from the circulation by the reticuloendothelial system. The potential result is microvascular haemolytic anaemia. A number of TMAs have been reported in humans (Goodship et al, 2017) and other species, such as rabbits (Garcia et al, 2002), horses (Morris et al, 1987; Dickinson et al, 2008), cattle (Valli and McSherry, 1973; Roby et al, 1987) and cats (Aronson and Gregory, 1999) and, at this time, it is unknown whether the aetiology of CRGV is the same as for any of these conditions.