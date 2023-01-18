18 Jan 2023
At least 10 red squirrels are feared to have died with the disease in Dumfries and Galloway, and members of the public are being urged to be vigilant.
Image: © Lensman300
Campaigners have appealed for public vigilance after at least 10 red squirrels were found dead with suspected squirrelpox virus in southern Scotland.
The disease, which is usually fatal within two weeks, has been reported in the Johnsfield area, near Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway.
Although the virus is carried by grey squirrels, it only appears to harm red squirrels and the Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels partnership, which is led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, has described the latest outbreak as “devastating”.
Project officer Andrew Hodgkinson said: “This is a particularly vulnerable time for red squirrels, as they prepare for the upcoming mating season and increase contact with one another.
“We have deployed our emergency squirrelpox outbreak response measures and, as such, locals can expect to see an increased staff and volunteer presence in the area, as we increase grey control efforts in the region in a bid to stem the outbreak.”
Although squirrelpox is not thought to be harmful to humans, people who see a sick red squirrel are advised not to approach it.
Programme manager Nicole Still added: “Members of the public can help by reporting all sightings of red and grey squirrels to us via our website, thoroughly cleaning all garden feeders with an antiviral solution which is available from most local farm supply shops, taking feeders down for two to four weeks, and posting any dead red squirrel carcases found to The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies for postmortem analysis.”
More information is available via https://scottishsquirrels.org.uk