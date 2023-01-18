Antiviral solution

Programme manager Nicole Still added: “Members of the public can help by reporting all sightings of red and grey squirrels to us via our website, thoroughly cleaning all garden feeders with an antiviral solution which is available from most local farm supply shops, taking feeders down for two to four weeks, and posting any dead red squirrel carcases found to The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies for postmortem analysis.”