Adverse effects

Immunotherapy has a good record of safety in both human and veterinary medicine, with severe reactions being very rare (Griffin and Hillier, 2001). The most common side effect noted during immunotherapy is increased pruritus after injection. This can last up to two days, therefore a short course of glucocorticoids at this time may be indicated, starting the day before the injection is given. Local injection site inflammatory reactions have been reported, but do not generally require therapy. Vomiting within one hour after ASIT may also occur. Some dogs may also experience a reduced appetite for two to three days. The overall rate of systemic reactions in dogs (weakness, depression, anxiety, diarrhoea, vomiting, collapse and death) is reported at 1% (Baumer et al, 2011; Loewenstein and Mueller, 2009).