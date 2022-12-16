16 Dec 2022
Inaugural annual report by the Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance Companion Animal and Equine group reveals usage on the rise in cats and dogs, but identifies four priority areas for improvement.
Gwyn Jones.
A new body that aims to reduce antibiotic use on companion animals and equines believes it is laying the foundations of future benefits for both animal and human health.
The inaugural annual report by the Responsible Use of Medicines Alliance Companion Animal and Equine (RUMA CA&E) group reveals usage is on the rise in both cats and dogs.
But it has also identified four priority clinical areas where it believes there is the greatest scope for improvement.
Group chairperson Gwyn Jones said the report, which also sets out how it intends to monitor the issues going forward, contained “important building blocks” for future progress.
He said: “While we acknowledge there are many complex challenges to take into account across the companion animal and equine sectors when it comes to antibiotic stewardship, what is recognised is the opportunity that exists to make a positive impact on AMR and protect the role of antibiotics in both human and animal health for the future.
“Ultimately, we want RUMA CA&E to become a hub for antimicrobial stewardship – the place where research and guidance exists in one place, and the great work being done within the sectors can be recognised and signposted to.”
Veterinary groups including the BVA, BSAVA, BEVA and British Veterinary Zoological Society are members of the RUMA CA&E group, alongside representatives of the charity and education sectors, plus government agencies such as the VMD.
Its aim is to promote responsible medicine use in dogs, cats, rabbits, small mammals, equids and exotic animals that are kept as pets.
The alliance also plans to establish an independent scientific group to help improve understanding of the subject.
The report’s statistical data focuses primarily on cats and dogs, with issues relating to the exotic and equine sectors set to be explored further during 2023.
In cats, the measure of active ingredient sold almost doubled from 17.9mg/kg in 2015 to 32.9mg/kg in 2021; although, the alliance’s preferred defined daily dose level rose more slowly from 1.66 to 2.42 over the same period.
Among dogs, usage levels also rose in 2021, but had been falling consistently for the four years prior to that and are now estimated to be around one-third lower than when records began in 2014.
The report said reduction in use of HP-CIA products in both species were “encouraging”, although it warned use in cats remains high.
But general secretary Steve Howard said the alliance remained on a “journey of refinement” that will enable it to agree future sector targets.
He added: “Once all measures become embedded, realistic benchmarks or targets can then be set which will take into consideration that the CA&E sectors are complex, with many different factors at play.
“These targets will ensure specific goals are set and efforts focused in the appropriate areas to demonstrate progress.”
The report, published on 9 December, also identified four areas – cat bite abscess, kennel cough, acute diarrhoea and cat flu – where it is felt there is the greatest potential for improved usage, following roundtable discussions held earlier this year.
The alliance is hoping to build on the success of its counterpart group in agriculture, where antibiotic sales for livestock production have more than halved since 2014.
But Mr Jones, a former RUMA agriculture chairperson, said there are key differences between the sectors – particularly the increased risk of organisms transferring from pet to owner or vice versa.
He added: “This means that even low use of antimicrobials in these sectors could lead to resistance to key medicines through the transfer between owners and pets or horses.
“In the interests of one health, this is why the CA&E sectors are a very important consideration when we are thinking about antimicrobial stewardship and AMR.”
The full report is available online at https://rumacae.org.uk/reports