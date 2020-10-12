12 Oct 2020
Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority, a regulator of SQPs, says a number of written exam sittings have been completed following suitable safety measures.
Stephen Dawson, Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority secretary general.
The Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority (AMTRA) has announced completion of several written exam sittings under adapted processes and following suitable safety measures.
The body – which registers animal medicine advisors, also known as SQPs – worked closely with Harper Adams University to allow its written and oral exams to be taken.
The exams are required before someone can prescribe and supply certain veterinary medicines under the Veterinary Medicines Regulations.
Exams had to be initially cancelled from mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but safe procedures and risk assessments were introduced to allow the exam schedule to restart.
AMTRA secretary general Stephen Dawson said: “As has widely been discussed, written exams have not been taking place in schools and alternative assessments have been held for university students, so being able to get these pilot exams off the ground has been a great achievement by the staff at AMTRA, Harper Adams University and our partners at other venues.
“On the face of it, written exams with desks well spaced are naturally socially distanced, but there were lots of details to address and we would like to thank everyone involved in making them happen.”
AMTRA has conducted a survey of enrolled candidates and found most want to sit their exams this autumn.