29 Sept 2023
After format improvements and bringing in closer working relationship with Harper Adams University, body streamlines tests for SQPs further to provide more slots.
Image © Montri / Adobe Stock
The Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority (AMTRA) has announced it is streamlining its exams for SQPs to speed up results and free up more slots.
AMTRA had already developed a closer working relationship with Harper Adams University and improved the format, but it has now gone further to changing the structure of its registered animal medicines advisor (RAMA) exams.
The level 4 base, companion animal, avian and VN exams will become solely multiple choice questions, while the farm and equine modules, increased to level 5 in autumn 2020 and unique to AMTRA, will remain as they are.
AMTRA said it has expanded options for taking exams, having worked with Harper Adams to make online the default format in November 2020. Occasional on-campus online exams with in-person invigilation at Harper Adams and occasional pen-and-paper exams with in-person invigilation have also been introduced.
AMTRA chief executive Stephen Dawson said: “This wider choice of options better reflects the changing nature of the animal medicines industry.
“By implementing these changes, we hope to make the exam system more accessible and efficient for employers and candidates, providing a quicker turnaround of results while maintaining the quality and reliability of the qualification.”
Hillary Cowley, who joined AMTRA as deputy chief executive in early 2023, has started a review of the AMTRA training manual and syllabus to ensure it continues to meet the needs of AMTRA, SQPs/RAMAs, their employers, animal owners, the VMD and others.