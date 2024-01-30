Although it is considered a common feline parasite, the prevalence of D caninum is still unknown and varies significantly among different studies. Prevalence rates for tapeworm varied in the data presented – from 3.1% (Bourgoin et al, 2022) to 11.7% of domestic and stray cats (Zottler et al, 2018). However, D caninum prevalence is grossly underestimated as proglottids are not uniformly shed in faeces, and diagnostic methods such as faecal floatation are notoriously insensitive for detecting eggs of tapeworms, especially the egg capsules of D caninum.