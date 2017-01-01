Serious, even life-threatening disorders of the gut, brain, nerves, muscles, pancreas (especially in cats) and heart, for example, rarely cause significant changes in haematological and biochemical parameters that are measured on routine tests done in practice. Over-reliance on blood tests to steer us in the right clinical direction can also be problematical when the results do not clearly confirm a diagnosis. We can waste much time and the client’s money searching without much direction for clues as to what is wrong with the patient.