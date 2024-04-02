The presence, location and degree of pruritus are important criteria, and it is helpful to grade the pruritus on a scale of 0 (no itching at all) to 10 (as bad as the pet has ever appeared to itch)19. It is also helpful to determine whether the pruritus initially involves normal skin or whether skin lesions precede or appear at the same time as the pruritus3. It is also important to ask about previous skin problems (for example, a dog presented for paw licking and groin pruritus that has had multiple ear infections).