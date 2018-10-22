An interrupted suture pattern for tracheal anastomosis has been shown to be beneficial, as compared to a continuous one in dogs in terms of precision of anatomic apposition and postoperative subclinical tracheal luminal stenosis7. Therefore, simple interrupted sutures were chosen. Polydioxanone, a slowly absorbable synthetic monofilament material, was preferred over non-absorbable material to minimise chances of late granuloma formation and stricture3,8. Regarding the technique of apposition of the tracheal ends, a “split cartilage” technique was used in this case, in which sutures are encircling the divided tracheal rings of the two tracheal ends. This technique has been shown to produce a reliable cartilage healing with minimal luminal stenosis9.