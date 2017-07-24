Penalties

The penalty for deliberately using an airgun to injure an animal can be up to six months in prison and a fine of £20,000 if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act (2006; GOV.UK, 2006). Contrary to some popular opinions, it is illegal for a person to shoot a cat, even if it is on private property (Cats Protection, 2013). Additionally, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981), it is an offence to kill, injure or take any wild bird (except those listed in Schedule 2 of the act) or any wild animal listed on Schedule 5 of the act, with a penalty of six months in prison and a fine of £5,000 (GOV.UK, 2017).