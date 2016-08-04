4 Aug
Feline hypertension is a significant problem in clinical practice that causes morbidity and mortality in ageing cats. Especially common in cats over seven years of age, the condition often goes unnoticed by both the owner and the vet. Studies indicate that up to 1 in 5 cats suffer from hypertension1.
Most hypertensive cats have underlying disease that predisposes them to the condition (with chronic kidney disease, CKD, being the most common) although a small number cats may suffer from idiopathic hypertension. In newly diagnosed cats with CKD, the prevalence of hypertension is 29% when the definition of hypertension is systolic BP>160 mmHg2.
The prevalence of hypertension in azotemic cats is high and cats with CKD have a greater probability of becoming hypertensive3. Hyperthyroidism is also linked with hypertension but the pathophysiologic mechanisms associated with the development of hypertension in hyperthyroid cats are poorly understood4.
There is a strong relationship between systemic hypertension and renal function although there is currently little information available to determine whether hypertension in cats initiates renal damage or whether systemic hypertension develops as a consequence of reduced renal function. The pathophysiology of hypertension associated with CKD could involve disturbances in the regulation of vascular tone and/or the regulation of body fluid volumes as a consequence of kidney disease5.
Chronically sustained high blood pressure causes injury to tissues, mainly the eyes, kidneys, heart, brain and blood vessels. This is commonly referred to as target organ damage (TOD).
Screening healthy cats before they reach the age at which overt hypertension associated with target organ damage (>9 years) occurs might allow diagnosis and treatment of hypertension before the onset of target organ damage. Some common clinical indicators associated with hypertension include6:
Systolic blood pressure can vary dramatically both within and between cats. Using a standardised protocol (as recommended by the American College of Veterinary Internal medicine (ACVIM) in their consensus guidelines – JVIM 2007;21:542– 558) will help to reduce the effect of external influences on blood pressure and make measurements more reliable.
