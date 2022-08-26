Initially, single unit changes (up to doses of 10 units) are used then in two-unit changes. Insulin syringes are not reliably accurate at 0.5IU increments and many owners struggle to measure this, so such doses should be avoided if possible. Small doses of insulin are particularly difficult to measure using insulin syringes, and insulin pens are likely to be more accurate (Malerba et al, 2021). Most dogs need about 1IU/kg (give or take 0.5IU/kg) per dose to achieve stability.