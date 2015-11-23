In any case of apparently localised lymphoma (for example, nasal, solitary skin mass, rectal mass), staging becomes much more important, as if only local treatment is planned (such as surgery or radiation therapy) one must be sure there is no systemic involvement. Even in this scenario, systemic disease may appear days, weeks or months later and the owner must be aware of this. For this reason, many oncologists recommend adjuvant systemic chemotherapy in these cases in addition to the local treatment at the time of diagnosis, while others hold off until signs of systemic progression ensue. There are arguments for both approaches and the debate is still to be settled.