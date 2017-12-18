Drugs

Although not new to the market, the veterinary formulation of alfaxalone has been licensed for the induction of general anaesthesia in rabbits. This makes it the first sole agent for the induction of anaesthesia in rabbits, in addition to holding a licence for the maintenance of anaesthesia by infusion in dogs and cats. Induction doses of 4mg/kg to 5mg/kg for rabbits are given on the data sheet, but, as in other species, lower doses may be required and the drug should be given until the desired effect is achieved. Familiarity with propofol still makes it the most popular induction agent; however, the additional licensing means under the cascade it should be used in these instances.