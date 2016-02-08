Blood pressure in neonates is lower than in adults (Table 4); however, if a patient is deemed hypotensive and does not respond to a reduction in anaesthetic agent or increase in fluid rate, assess what the heart rate is and treat as appropriate. For example, if the heart rate is low, use of an anticholinergic may improve heart rate and, therefore, blood pressure. If the heart rate is normal or high, consider the use of pressors and inotropes (Table 3). Pulse oximetry should be used (take care with the probes compressing tissue too much) and body temperature should be monitored.