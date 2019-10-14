Analgesics

Opioids given at clinical doses have minor direct effects on the cardiovascular system in veterinary medicine. An increase of the parasympathetic activity (vagal tone) in neurons innervating the heart causes a dose-dependent decrease in heart rate. During mild bradycardia, an increase in stroke volume maintains normal values for cardiac output. However, if severe bradycardia occurs, the administration of anticholinergic drugs is recommended to reverse this effect. Minor increases or decreases in systemic vascular resistance and arterial blood pressure have been shown after opioid administration. The more profound effect on vascular system is normally associated with the IV injection of high doses of morphine, which is thought to be mediated by histamine release from mast cells.