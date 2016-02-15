Areas of atelectasis will still be perfused, leading to a venous admixture further reducing arterial oxygenation. This will impact on the oxygen delivery to the rest of the body and can cause hypoxia and tissue damage.

When CO 2 is insufflated into the abdomen some of it is absorbed into the systemic circulation, increasing the partial pressure of CO 2 in the blood. The normal physiological response to hypercapnia is to increase the respiratory rate to expire excess CO 2 . This response in a conscious, healthy animal would be sufficient to manage the increased CO 2 concentration in the blood; however, in an anaesthetised animal the response is decreased.