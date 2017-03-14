The patient must be placed in a quiet area with intensive care facilities. It is advisable to prepare all monitoring and support equipment in advance to prevent accidents and stress in the early stages of recovery. Blood pressure, ECG and peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) must be monitored. The endotracheal tube can be removed as soon as the swallowing reflex returns. It is very important to prevent excitation, coughing and vomiting at this point. Oxygen has to be supplemented if SpO 2 is less than 92%. In some cases, it can be useful to maintain a light level of sedation for a short period of time to allow gradual elimination of the anaesthetic agents. Either dexmedetomidine or propofol can be used to this effect (Figures 8 and 9).