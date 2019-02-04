Hatch et al1 performed a retrospective analysis of 53 dogs and cats with chyloabdomen to characterise the clinical signs, diagnostic test results and prognosis. The incidence of chyloabdomen was calculated as 2 cases per 100,000 admissions for cats and 2.8 per 100,000 for dogs. The mean age of diagnosis for cats was older than for dogs at 11.3 years compared to 6.9 years, respectively.