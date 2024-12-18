18 Dec
Research examining the analysis of microRNAs offers progress in care and diagnosing a common illness, according to a new paper.
Fresh testing methods could offer a “significant advance” in diagnosing and treating a common canine heart disease, a veterinary diagnostics company has claimed.
Newly released analysis has indicated that microRNAs could be used both to identify myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) and indicate how advanced it may be.
Scientists from the Edinburgh-based MI:RNA worked with academics from the University of Liverpool on the study published in the journal Frontiers of Veterinary Science.
Although the paper acknowledged the need for continuing research, the firm’s co-founder and chief scientific officer, Robert Coultous, believes the technique could have major potential.
He said: “Early detection is essential for significantly improving the longevity and quality of life of dogs, especially those at risk for this challenging disease.
“Our research marks a significant advance in personalised veterinary care and diagnostic technique.
“By identifying this disease before symptoms arise, we’re empowering veterinarians with a valuable tool to intervene early, helping to potentially slow the progression of heart disease and prevent lasting damage.”
The comments follow the analysis of 123 canine blood samples, which were collected in the cardiology clinic at Liverpool’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital during other testing procedures.
Around a quarter (26) of the samples were subsequently excluded after other conditions were detected, with the remainder being profiled for 15 microRNAs.
Out of 47 cases where MMVD was identified, nearly 62% were found to be at a pre-clinical stage B1 or B2, with eight cases (17%) at clinical stage C and the remaining 21.3% at stage D.
The paper also reported “convincing distinction of controls from MMVD cases” through the technique.
The authors acknowledged there would be benefits from analysing a larger cohort of dogs which contain a variety of MMVD cases.
But they concluded: “In our view, the early results presented here suggest that microRNA diagnostic technology has promising upcoming potential, not only in the field of veterinary cardiology, but also for current and future applications across the broader veterinary sphere.”
Dr Coultous added: “Our collaborative study strengthens our commitment to enriching and extending the lives of pets, guided by our innovative diagnostic platform and deep dedication to their well-being.”