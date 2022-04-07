7 Apr 2022
Cases in Bristol and Devon mean five cases of potentially fatal cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy in the UK in 2022 – and takes all-time figure to 284.
Two more cases of potentially fatal cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV) have been confirmed in the UK – bringing this year’s total number to five.
Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester – which has been leading research into CRGV, also known as Alabama rot – has confirmed cases in Bristol and Devon.
Leading the team at the Linnaeus-owned practice, David Walker, American, RCVS and European Board of Veterinary Specialisation specialist in small animal internal medicine, said Alabama rot was most commonly found at this time of year.
Mr Walker said: “It is understandably worrying for dog owners; however, I must stress that this disease is still very rare. We’re advising dog owners across the country to remain calm, but vigilant, and seek advice from their vets if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.”
The disease, which originally appeared in the late 1980s, was first detected in the UK in 2012. It affects the kidneys and has a 90% mortality rate.
The new cases follow 28 in 2021 and 47 in 2020, and takes the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 284.
Mr Walker added: “We have been at the forefront of research into CRGV for almost a decade and have witnessed first-hand the often-devastating effects of the disease.
“Treatment largely revolves around management of the sudden onset kidney failure and, sadly, with our current understanding of the disease, is only successful in around 10% of cases.”
Anderson Moores has launched a website to help vets and members of the public understand the disease.
Mr Walker said: “In launching this new website, we aim to give both pet owners and colleagues across the industry as much information as possible about CRGV.”