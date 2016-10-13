13 Oct
Hampshire-based veterinary specialists Anderson Moores has opened a purpose-built feline hyperthyroid clinic.
The facility is one of the best-equipped and largest in the country, dedicated to treating hyperthyroidism in cats with radioactive iodine (I-131).
The company said, with a cure rate of approximately 95% after a single treatment, it can offer a readily accessible, non-invasive and low-risk treatment option for feline hyperthyroidism – a common endocrine disease in geriatric cats.
The clinic, which received full approval from the Environment Agency, is run by a team of European, American and RCVS-recognised specialists in internal medicine, supported by a group of feline vet nurses.
Fabio Procoli, who runs the clinic, said: “This is a very exciting time for Anderson Moores. Hyperthyroidism is common in older cats and few centres across the country have either the specialist facilities or expertise to be able to provide treatment with radioactive iodine, which, in most cases, is the preferred treatment option.”
Anderson Moores is accepting referrals and will be delivering CPD talks tailored to referring vets and nurses on the topic of feline hyperthyroidism in the coming months.