12 Mar 2024
Veterinary organisations and companies have given a mixed reaction to the plans for a market investigation by the CMA, but there is broad concern about the likely impact on staff.
Leading veterinary sector bodies and businesses have given a mixed reaction to the prospect of a full market investigation into services for UK household pets.
The BVA said the process could offer a “valuable opportunity”, while the RCVS raised hopes it could finally lead to legislative reform.
But one major care provider has accused the regulator of failing to recognise its business structure, while concern is widespread that the process could increase pressure on the sector’s workforce even further.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed its intention to launch a formal market investigation, subject to the outcome of a new consultation process, earlier today (12 March).
It argued that the response of tens of thousands of people, including many veterinary sector personnel, to the launch of its review last autumn showed they were justified in examining the industry.
In response, BVA president Anna Judson said: “The veterinary sector has changed significantly over recent years and the Competition and Markets Authority’s proposed investigation provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on how both veterinary teams and practices can continue to provide clients with the best possible service.”
She said the association had already taken action to encourage vets to be more transparent on issues of pricing and practice ownership.
Meanwhile, the RCVS has revealed its standards committee will be asked to streamline its current guidance around medicine supply options and pricing information, which it described as being in line with the CMA’s recommendations.
But the college said it welcomed the authority’s “recommendation to modernise our regulatory framework through new legislation, something we have been calling on government for, for [more than] 20 years”.
Many of the larger veterinary businesses have reacted cautiously, pledging to continue working with the authority as the process continues.
But one, the CVS Group, has disclosed that it was among a group of companies that sought to propose solutions that it argued would address the authority’s concerns more quickly than an investigation, which could last for up to 18 months.
Another, Pets At Home, said it was “incredibly disappointed the CMA’s findings today do not fully reflect our unique business model of locally-owned vet practices”.
In a statement, it added: “While our brand is national, our veterinary practices are led by individual entrepreneurial vets who have clinical and operational freedom.”
But, across the spectrum, there is concern that practice teams on the ground will bear the brunt of the process if the investigation proceeds.
Dr Judson said vet teams had already faced “really unpleasant, often abusive, behaviour” following the launch of the review, while her BVNA counterpart, Lyndsay Hughes, criticised what she described as “unhelpful media coverage”, which had led to “exceptionally challenging circumstances” for practice staff.
Meanwhile, in its statement responding to the announcement, VetPartners said: “We are concerned about the ongoing impact of a prolonged study due to the additional stress this causes for our practice team members.”