25 May 2023
Ministers insist measures included in the widely supported legislation will be delivered individually – but the move has provoked anger from opposition politicians and welfare groups.
The Kept Animals Bill is being dropped by the Government, despite months of pleading by veterinary and welfare groups, as well as MPs, for it to become law.
Instead, measures that were contained within it are set to be brought forward individually, as ministers insisted their animal welfare commitments will be delivered.
But Labour has branded the announcement a “dereliction of duty”, while a leading charity accused the Government of dithering on the issue.
The news comes only days after Dogs Trust leaders delivered a letter to Downing Street to demand the bill was passed before its expiry date on 8 June.
But, following months of repeated refusals to confirm its future, the bill’s fate was ultimately sealed when it did not feature in the timetable of Parliamentary business for that week, the first after the Whitsun recess that starts today.
In a statement to MPs this afternoon, Defra minister Mark Spencer said the bill was at risk of being extended beyond its original commitments and accused opposition parties of playing “political games” over it.
He claimed the Conservative party had done more than any other to advance animal welfare, adding: “We remain fully committed to delivering our manifesto commitments and this approach is the surest way of doing so.”
He also announced the formation of a new animal sentience committee, including veterinary representation, which is set to begin work next month, plus a consultation on new financial penalties of up to £5,000 for offences against animals.
But shadow environment minister Alex Sobel accused the Government of “plotting the extinction of the bill”, pointing out that no indication of the bill’s fate had been given during departmental questions earlier in the day.
He said the announcement was “a profound setback” for animal welfare, adding: “The Government are too weak to deliver their own legislation.”
The announcement has also provoked an angry response from the RSPCA whose policy director, Emma Slawinski, said the bill had “effectively been scrapped”.
She said: “While politicians dither, animals suffer. We are frustrated and disappointed that, despite overwhelming public support, the Government has delayed and delayed and has now broken up the bill, leading to yet more uncertainty and lost time.”
Although the charity has welcomed the sentience committee plan, it also warned the UK is now at risk of “a dramatic downward spiral” in animal welfare.