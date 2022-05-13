13 May
Internal medicine team at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield perform procedure on young cat beset by a rare condition that caused unusual breathing noises and wheezing.
A referral practice has performed its first balloon dilation procedure on a young cat beset by a rare condition.
Rupert was referred to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield with a five-month history of upper respiratory tract noises, and had been unresponsive to several medications.
He was prone to intermittent spells of open-mouth breathing and occasional wheezing.
Rupert underwent blood work, chest x-rays and retroflex endoscopic examination of the nasopharynx to identify the underlying problem, and was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal stenosis.
Internal medicine specialist and head of service Andrea Holmes; internal medicine specialist Lizzy Conway; and internal medicine intern Simona Borgonovi performed a balloon dilation under fluoroscopy and endoscopy guidance to cure the issue.
Miss Borgonovi said: “The procedure involved the use of an inflatable balloon, which was progressively dilated to break down the stenosis and help Rupert breathe silently again.”
Miss Borgonovi added: “The condition is quite rare to see. There are several case reports out there, and the biggest one includes 31 cats and 15 dogs in an eight-year timeline, although I believe it is likely under-diagnosed.
“Rupert’s procedure was successful and he was discharged on the same day. Six weeks later, he’s still doing well and enjoying life without making any weird noises when he’s breathing.
“However, there is a high chance of recurrence in approximately 70% of cases and a second balloon dilation might be required weeks to months after the first one.”