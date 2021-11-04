4 Nov 2021
Assisi Loops and Loop Lounges now available in the UK exclusively through vet-founded company Incubate Animal Health.
The Assisi Loop can be used as part of multimodal protocols in dogs and cats with stiff joints.
Devices using targeted pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (tPEMF) have been launched to the UKs market.
Assisi Loops and Loop Lounges have been used extensively in the US, Canada and Australia, and they are now available in the UK exclusively distributed through vet-founded company Incubate Animal Health.
Use of tPEMF is wide in human health, and is seen to be a valuable addition to multimodal protocols in dogs and cats with stiff joints.
Its mechanism relies on generating an electromagnetic field, causing a transient plasma membrane depolarisation and calcium channel opening, which creates a cascade event leading to activation of the body’s anti-inflammatory system.
The Assisi Loop can be used in clinics and is portable, enabling use by pet owners.
Specialist rehabilitation vet Veerle Dejonckheere, who has used the device, said: “I’ve found the Assisi Loop very useful in practice and it has definitely allowed me to be much more confident about my conservative management approach. It’s a great adjunct to traditional approaches to cases and I’m noticing improved outcomes in a lot of areas.”
Dr Dejonckheere added: “It has massive scope to have on site to support the health of pets with stiff joints, but also for pet owners to take home who want to be doing something for their pet longer term, to improve quality of life and that doesn’t involve giving medication.
“Almost all the Loops that I rent out translate into a sale, and when the battery runs out after around 150 applications, another one is usually purchased.”
Incubate Animal Health, founded by vet Susan McKay, has interests in “innovative products relevant to the veterinary field”. More information is available on the website.