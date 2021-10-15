15 Oct 2021
Sir David, MP for Southend West, had spoken at Conservative Party Conference earlier this month on importance of high animal welfare standards in future trade deals.
MP Sir David Amess died after being stabbed in a surgery in Leigh-on-Sea. Image licensed under CC BY 3.0
Tributes were paid today to animal welfare-advocating MP Sir David Amess, who died in a stabbing at a constituency surgery in Essex.
The MP for Southend West was a champion of animal welfare measures, speaking at the Conservative Party Conference earlier this month about high standards in trade deals.
A patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, in April he hailed the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill gaining royal assent as “vitally important and necessary to tackle animal cruelty and to ensure that people who harm animals are properly punished”.
Sir David, 69, died after being stabbed at a surgery in Leigh-on-Sea early this afternoon (15 October).
Married with five children, he had been an MP since 1983, initially in Basildon before switching to Southend West in 1997.
Essex Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. They added they had recovered a knife and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said “Rest in peace Sir David. You were a champion for animal welfare, the less fortunate, and the people of Southend West. You will be missed by many.”
Health secretary Sajid Javid said he was “a great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role”.
And on Twitter, Neil Hudson, the only vet MP in the House of Commons, said: “Devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was a lovely man and a proud champion for animal welfare. Thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and staff at this awful time.”
In a news item on his official website, Sir David was quoted after a speech during the Conservative Party Conference where he had discussed the need for other countries to have the same or higher animal welfare standards as the UK in any future trade deals.
Speaking after the event, he said: “In 2019, I welcomed the Government’s commitment to improving animal welfare standards in several specific areas, including not compromising in trade deals. Several years later, as we begin to enter numerous free trade agreements, the Government must remain committed to this vision.
“I hope that the Government remains committed to improving animal welfare to ensure that we can continue to celebrate our long tradition of protecting animals in this country.”