3 Jul 2023
A total of £70,000 will be used to fund projects examining how human behaviours can lead to better lives for animals, and researchers should act now to secure some of the money.
Image: © luckybusiness / Adobe Stock
UK-based researchers are being invited to submit applications for support from a new funding package provided by the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF).
The foundation is offering £70,000 of funding for projects under the topic of “Breeding for better welfare: enabling human behaviour that leads to animals experiencing a better life”.
This is the third year in which the AWF, which is the BVA’s charity, has offered funding in the area.
Officials say studies previously funded through the scheme, on rat control and pandemic puppies respectively, have contributed to law changes and led to hundreds of thousands of pounds being spent on further studies.
Foundation chair Julian Kupfer said: “AWF’s research call for 2023 gives a unique opportunity for researchers to utilise human behaviour change science to positively advance animal welfare through innovative research, bridging the gap between knowledge and real-world impact leading to animals experiencing a better life.”
This year, £40,000 is being offered from the Norman Hayward Fund for research specifically focused on either horses, cattle or sheep, with a further £30,000 for studies of any species being made available from general foundation funds.
Initial proposals should be submitted by 9am on Friday 4 August, with applicants who are invited to make full submissions having until 29 September to do so.
Decisions on which projects are awarded funds are expected in late October. For more details, visit the website.