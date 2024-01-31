31 Jan 2024
Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance said strategic partnerships with the companies will help it to achieve its goal for improved welfare for patients.
The Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance (VOA) has announced strategic partnerships with both Animalcare UK and Vetoquinol UK to help it push boundaries and deliver additional value to its members.
It said the new partners would help it to achieve its goals of improving welfare for OA veterinary patients through combining expertise.
Greg McGarrell, chief executive of Nupsala and director of the VOA managing industry relations, said: “Industry members bring a wealth of resources to the alliance. Industry is at the forefront of innovation, research and development in the field of OA.
“Augmenting current ways of treating OA with new developments or improved knowledge and application of current ways is critical to achieving the aim of the VOA.”
Animalcare is joining the alliance as a gold-level member, following on from its support of the VOA conference (VOACON) in 2023.
Colin Capner, senior veterinary manager at Animalcare, said: “We recognise the multifaceted nature of OA, and are pleased to partner with VOA. We share the view that the whole of the veterinary and allied professions will be important in finding optimal outcomes for affected animals.”
Vetoquinol is joining as a silver-level member. Caitrina Oakes, Vetoquinol UK and Ireland country manager, said: “Mobility is extremely important to Vetoquinol, and we are pleased to participate in this alliance to help enhance support for veterinary professionals in delivering OA care.”
The primary effort and purpose of the VOA – founded in 2016 by Stuart Carmichael and Greg McGarrell – is providing a platform to advance OA management by developing theoretical and practical training opportunities, by providing access to the latest research, evidence and technologies, and enabling multi-professional collaboration to address and improve the results of disease management.
VOACON 2024 will host the first industry member workshop when it takes place at the Grand Hotel in Leicester on 22 and 23 May. Full details are at the dedicated website.