3 Mar 2020
Three new products will support more accurate and responsible dosing and enable practices to offer a wider choice.
Animalcare has extended its antibiotic range to offer practices wider choice and to support more accurate dosing in practice.
Doxycare: a doxycycline indicated for the treatment of bacterial respiratory tract infections in cats and dogs due to organisms sensitive to doxycycline, and for the treatment of tick-borne Ehrlichia canis infection in dogs.
Doxycare is offered in two strengths: 40mg and 200mg. Both sizes are licensed for use in both cats and dogs. The meat-flavoured tablets are scored for quarter splitting – (POM-V Vm 32742/4015, Vm 32742/4014).
Metrocare: a metronidazole indicated for the treatment of gastrointestinal tract infections caused by Giardia species and Clostridia species and the treatment of infections of the urogenital tract, oral cavity, throat and skin caused by obligate anaerobic bacteria.
Metrocare is available in two strengths: 250mg and 500mg. Both sizes are licensed for use in both cats and dogs. The meat-flavoured tablets are scored for quarter splitting – (POM-V Vm 32742/4016, Vm 32742/4017).
Cephacare: Animalcare’s first generation cephalosporin is also now available in a 1,000mg strength meat-flavoured tablet and is licensed to treat skin infections, urinary tract infections, respiratory tract infections, digestive tract infections and infections of the oral cavity.
The existing 50mg strength tablet is licensed for use in cats and dogs. The new 1,000mg size tablets are scored to be halved, and licensed for use in larger dogs – (POM-V Vm 10347/4040).