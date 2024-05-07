7 May 2024
ProGlan supports faecal consistency to assist natural emptying in dogs.
Animalcare has launched a soft chew for dogs to aid with anal gland impaction.
The company hopes ProGlan will help vets with the fifth most common problem owners take their dogs to the vet.
Manual expression is still the most common intervention method and often does not address underlying causes such as poor stool consistency.
ProGlan comes in packs of 30 chews and should be used daily in dogs at risk of impaction or as part of an ongoing management plan.
Ingredients including pumpkin seeds and apple pectin help with natural stool bulking, while probiotic Bacillus velezensis (DSM 15544) is registered for use in dogs and lactobacilli supplementation can help support a desirable gastrointestinal microbiome.
For further product information, email [email protected]