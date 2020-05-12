12 May 2020
“…an innovative, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution to the common problem of gastric ulcers, based on tried and trusted omeprazole” - James Beaumont of Animalcare.
Animalcare has launched the UK’s first omeprazole granule treatment for gastric ulcers in horses.
Equizol comes in the form of apple-flavoured, gastro-resistant granules that can be mixed with dry feed.
One of the most prescribed treatments is omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor with an antacid activity that reduces acidity in the stomach and helps the ulcers to heal as part of an overall treatment protocol.
Equizol’s granule formulation has been developed to support owners who find syringe administration difficult or wasteful and is presented in packs of 28 sachets, each containing sufficient omeprazole to treat 200kg bodyweight.
Animalcare product manager James Beaumont said: “With the launch of Equizol, we are offering an innovative, easy-to-use and cost-effective solution to the common problem of gastric ulcers, based on tried and trusted omeprazole.”