11 Mar 2024
Clevor has ropinirole, a full dopamine agonist with high selectivity for dopamine D2-type receptors, as its active agent.
Animalcare has launched a fast-acting emetic to the UK market ahead of the expected increase in poisonings around the Easter break.
Clevor has ropinirole, which is a full dopamine agonist with high selectivity for dopamine D2-type receptors, as its active, which, the company said, means it only activates the receptors necessary to trigger emesis.
Administered through what the company said was a “patient-friendly eye drop”, it is the only emetic product in the UK licensed for repeat dosing.
Clevor is available in packs of three, with each containing enough active to dose up to three 20kg dogs at once – including a second dose if necessary.
Kai Crawshaw, UK brand manager for Animalcare, said the product had been launched to coincide with the expected annual spike in chocolate, raisin and other poisonings around Easter.
He said: “It’s hard to keep pets away from toxic substances, so we are pleased to be able to offer vets a new treatment option for pet poisoning, just in time for Easter.
“Clevor is revolutionary in the field of emetics, offering veterinary practices a highly selective product with a non-invasive method of administration. We are confident that Clevor will quickly become a tried and trusted product of choice for those emergency situations.”